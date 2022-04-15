St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655.78 ($21.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.76) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.00) to GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.98) to GBX 1,680 ($21.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.68), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($495,753.97). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,556.37).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.88) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

