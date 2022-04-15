STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $113.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

