STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $113.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STAA opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

