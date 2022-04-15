Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter.
