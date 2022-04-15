Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Up 242.7% in March

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,721,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SFIO stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Starfleet Innotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Starfleet Innotech

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

