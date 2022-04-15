State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of STT opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,136,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

