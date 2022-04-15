Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.46 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

