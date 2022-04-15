Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sterling Check alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of STER opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.