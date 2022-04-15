StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.