StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
