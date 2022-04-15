Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $47.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 440.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

