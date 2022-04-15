STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

