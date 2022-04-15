Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STRNW stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.