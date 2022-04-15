Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of STRNW stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
