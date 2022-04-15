Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

