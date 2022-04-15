Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $1.11 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

