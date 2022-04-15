Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given New 125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from 110.00 to 125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

SUBCY opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

