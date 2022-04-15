Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.