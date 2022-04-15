Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.94.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.38.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
