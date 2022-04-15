Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.45.

SUM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

