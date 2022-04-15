Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

