Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

