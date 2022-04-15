Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

