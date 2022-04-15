Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Buys 86 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.00).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Shaun Wills bought 92 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($196.61).
- On Monday, February 14th, Shaun Wills bought 73 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($195.96).
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,029.48).
Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.28) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.48. The company has a market capitalization of £143.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.
Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
See Also
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.