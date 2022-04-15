Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 537,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,205. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

