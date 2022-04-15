Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
Shares of SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
