Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50.
SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
