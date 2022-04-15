Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.