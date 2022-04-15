SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

