Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.