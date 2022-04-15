Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synalloy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Synalloy stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Synalloy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.