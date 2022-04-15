Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 59.0% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.63 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

