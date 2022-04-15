Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) is one of 254 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Talaris Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -20.56% Talaris Therapeutics Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A -$47.83 million -4.06 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.17

Talaris Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors 1557 5553 11268 206 2.54

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.74%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

