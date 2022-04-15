Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.09.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

