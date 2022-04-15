Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

