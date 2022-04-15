Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 73.6% in March

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

