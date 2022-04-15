Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $113.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
