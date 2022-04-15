Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

