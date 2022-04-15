Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

