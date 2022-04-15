Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE THQ opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.