TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the March 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,636 shares of company stock worth $625,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

