Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

