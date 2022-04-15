Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. Temenos has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $170.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

