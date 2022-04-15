Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in March

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TS opened at $32.74 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

