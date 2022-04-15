Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

TEX stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Terex has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

