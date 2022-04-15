Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

