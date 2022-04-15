Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).
TSCO stock opened at GBX 266.30 ($3.47) on Thursday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.94.
About Tesco (Get Rating)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.