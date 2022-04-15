Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 266.30 ($3.47) on Thursday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

