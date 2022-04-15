Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
