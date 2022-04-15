Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.80 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $19.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.