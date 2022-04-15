The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE BK opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

