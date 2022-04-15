The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCV opened at $6.34 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

