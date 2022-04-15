The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.