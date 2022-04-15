The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 41.5% in March

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
