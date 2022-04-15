The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $15.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.55.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

LEV stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

