The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PNC opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.26.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.